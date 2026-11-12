VIDEOSTREAM PROTEXT ZDARMA: Živě: Začíná 8. veletrh čisté mobility, technologií a řešení pro e-mobilitu e-SALON 2026

Praha zažije první Pyžamovou jízdu metrem. Cestující vyrazí v nočním úboru až do Motola

Vyrazit ráno do pražského metra v pyžamu? Za normálních okolností by člověk nejspíš sklidil pár udivených pohledů a kdekdo by si možná pomyslel, že se dotyčný zbláznil. Anebo že to po ránu přehnal s...