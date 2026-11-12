VIDEOSTREAM PROTEXT ZDARMA: Živě: Začíná 8. veletrh čisté mobility, technologií a řešení pro e-mobilitu e-SALON 2026

Přímý přenos, který je médiím k dispozici ZDARMA, začne od 9:30. V 15:00 začíná poslední tisková konference.
Přímý přenos mohou použít všichni uživatelé bez omezení, a to jak na svých webových stránkách, tak na Facebooku.
Zasíláme kód přenosu pro vložení do webových stránek.
Dotazy ohledně materiálů označených jako VIDEOSTREAM PROTEXT ZDARMA prosím adresujte na tel.: +420 222 098 330, protext@ctk.cz.
PROTEXT
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ČTK Connect ke zprávě vydává obrazovou přílohu, která je k dispozici na adrese https://www.protext.cz/zpravy/60031.